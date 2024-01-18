Public sector strike affecting 'all aspects' of health and social care in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
A social media post said: “The health service remains under significant pressure.
“All aspects of health and social care are being impacted and there will be delays for those seeking treatment.
“Stay safe and use health services appropriately.“If your case is an emergency, don’t put off seeking treatment.”
Meanwhile, a union official said pubilc sector workers are angry at being used as a “political pawn” by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.
Carmel Gates, of Nipsa, was among workers taking part in a picket outside Stormont.
She said: “It shows the anger of public sector workers who haven’t had a decent pay rise in more than 10 years.
“Now we believe we are being used as a political pawn in a game by the Secretary of State.”
“We know that the sanctions budget that he imposed and the fact that we are suffering from that has been to force the DUP back into power.
“What was put on the table by the Secretary of State before Christmas is probably not enough to resolve public service pay now and into the future.
“I don’t even believe it’s enough to settle pay awards for now, never mind the fact there is no recurrent budget.
“I also don’t believe that what is on the table is enough to create stability.
“This building behind us is empty, we want an Assembly back, we don’t want an Assembly back on any terms, we want an Assembly with a proper fiscal floor and therefore stability into the future.”