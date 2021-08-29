Public urged to avoid under pressure Craigavon A&E
The Southern Trust is urging anyone in need of medical attention to avoid the Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital if possible.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 12:46 pm
On Sunday, a Twitter message from the Trust said around 100 people were at the hospital’s A&E, and that anyone thinking of attending should consider contacting the out-of-hours GP service if possible.
The message said: “Craigavon ED is really busy – 100 people in ED +45 waiting to be admitted. Expect EXTREMELY long waiting times. Covid-19 adding significantly to bed pressures & unlikely to improve soon.
“Staff working v hard to see everyone. U can call (GP) Out of Hours for serious urgent problems.”