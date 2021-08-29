Public urged to avoid under pressure Craigavon A&E

Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

On Sunday, a Twitter message from the Trust said around 100 people were at the hospital’s A&E, and that anyone thinking of attending should consider contacting the out-of-hours GP service if possible.

The message said: “Craigavon ED is really busy – 100 people in ED +45 waiting to be admitted. Expect EXTREMELY long waiting times. Covid-19 adding significantly to bed pressures & unlikely to improve soon.