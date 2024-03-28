Public warning: Keep away from water at Lough Neagh marina after blue-green algae found there

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning comes Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and relates to “blue-green algae” which has been discovered at the site by the NI Environment Agency.

Kinnego Bay is the natural harbour where Kinnego Marina stands on the south-eastern part of Lough Neagh, by the Oxford Island nature reserve.

The council said: “As a precautionary measure, warning signage has been erected at the site to warn visitors of its presence and advise that adults, children, and animals should avoid contact with the algae and the water close to it due to its harmful effects.

Blue-green algae sites discovered from March 2023 to March 2024, with Kinnego Bay highlighted (green is a definitive positive case, yellows are maybes, and greys are false or unconfirmed hits)

"Swallowing the water can cause stomach upsets or severe illness to people and death to animals.

"Contact with the water or the blue-green algae can also cause rashes and skin problems.”

Despite the name, blue-green algae is not algae: instead, it is a poisonous type of bacteria.

Lough Neagh and the waterways linked to it have been plagued with the bacteria for the last year, with previous occurrences in Kinnego Bay last year.

The council said: “These algal blooms cause the water to appear discoloured green, blue-green or greenish-brown and some species can produce a musty odour. When the blooms die, they break down, using up oxygen in the water and cause problems for other aquatic life, such as fish.