Public warning: Keep away from water at Lough Neagh marina after blue-green algae found there
The warning comes Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and relates to “blue-green algae” which has been discovered at the site by the NI Environment Agency.
Kinnego Bay is the natural harbour where Kinnego Marina stands on the south-eastern part of Lough Neagh, by the Oxford Island nature reserve.
The council said: “As a precautionary measure, warning signage has been erected at the site to warn visitors of its presence and advise that adults, children, and animals should avoid contact with the algae and the water close to it due to its harmful effects.
"Swallowing the water can cause stomach upsets or severe illness to people and death to animals.
"Contact with the water or the blue-green algae can also cause rashes and skin problems.”
Despite the name, blue-green algae is not algae: instead, it is a poisonous type of bacteria.
Lough Neagh and the waterways linked to it have been plagued with the bacteria for the last year, with previous occurrences in Kinnego Bay last year.
The council said: “These algal blooms cause the water to appear discoloured green, blue-green or greenish-brown and some species can produce a musty odour. When the blooms die, they break down, using up oxygen in the water and cause problems for other aquatic life, such as fish.
“Swallowing and/or inhalation can result in mouth and nose ulcers, blistering of the lips, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscular pains, sore throat, dry cough, headaches, hay fever symptoms, dizziness and fatigue.”
