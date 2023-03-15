The research team will also analyse data from the Northern Ireland Veteran Health and Wellbeing Study (NIVHWS) and conduct family interviews, to explore family support needs after bereavement.Professor Armour said: “One life lost to suicide is one too many. This important research programme will look at existing data to tease out potential predictors of suicidality in veterans living in Northern Ireland."Through the programme we hope to add to preventative efforts already underway in the region. In addition, we will work alongside families from the Armed Forces community in NI, who have been bereaved by suicide, discussing with them their support needs and the efficacy of that support. This will allow us to make recommendations around how to optimise support services for families during a time of immense distress and need.”Tom McBarnet, Chief Executive (Acting) of Forces in Mind Trust, said: “We are pleased to be funding this important research, which aims to address an under-researched area of veteran health and wellbeing needs. Professor Cherie Armour and her team are utilising the data from the Northern Ireland Veteran Health and Wellbeing Study, also funded by FiMT, and importantly speaking to bereaved families. We hope this research can shed some light on this complex topic, and a particularly vulnerable group of veterans.”