QUB researchers identify greater risk of mental health issues faced by deaf children

(L-R): Dr Catherine McNamee, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s University Belfast; Dr Holly Greer, Consultant Psychiatrist for the Northern Trust and Chair of Child and Adolescent Faculty of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland; Caroline Doherty, Regional Deaf CAMHS Project Worker; and Dr Bronagh Byrne, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s University Belfast.

The findings are contained in a new report by Dr Bronagh Byrne and Dr Catherine McNamee from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work.

The research titled ‘The Emotional Wellbeing of Deaf Children and Young’ at Queen’s, was commissioned by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

It found deaf children are more at risk of developing: depression, anxiety, generalised anxiety disorder, OCD, panic disorder, and separation anxiety disorder compared to hearing children.

Almost 21 per cent of deaf children reported having at least one psychological condition compared to about 12 per cent of hearing children.

Dr Byrne said: “These findings are also aligned to findings from interviews and focus groups with deaf children and young people and their parents, which provide important insight into some of the reasons why deaf children may be at higher risk of having emotional well-being issues.

"These factors are rooted in environmental, structural, social and cultural issues, which interact with a child’s deafness to produce distinct barriers and challenges.

“There was also a perception that more deaf people should be accessing emotional well-being services but were not due to communication barriers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deaf children reported a range of mental health issues, including depression, panic disorder and OCD

The study showed that whilst there are almost 1,400 deaf children in Northern Ireland, there is an absence of reliable or recent data on the prevalence of their emotional wellbeing issues and little research which examines the perspectives and experiences of deaf children and their parents in accessing emotional wellbeing services and/or the types of services they would find helpful or like to see developed.

Also, there is currently no specialist deaf Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services for deaf children in Northern Ireland.

Dr McNamee said: 'Based on the levels of need identified in this report's findings, these gaps in service provision are concerning, especially given their likely impact on the lives of these children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recommendations include providing early intervention support and services that specifically targets the emotional wellbeing needs of deaf children.”

Based on the project’s findings, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust piloted a regional deaf CAMHA service to support the emotional wellbeing of deaf children and youth.

The pilot project service was overseen by Dr Holly Greer, consultant psychiatrist for the Northern Trust and Chair of Child and Adolescent Faculty of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland, and Caroline Doherty, Regional Deaf CAMHS project worker.