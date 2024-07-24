Queen's University Belfast research could herald new understanding and treatment for diabetes

Queen’s University researchers have grown human blood vessels from people with diabetes

​A team of researchers from Queen's University Belfast has successfully grown in a laboratory a model version of human blood vessels from people with diabetes.

The breakthrough advances research of the disease by providing a new way for scientists to study how diabetes impacts blood vessels, potentially leading to the development of new treatments.

The study has been published in the journal Stem Cells.

The research team, led by Professor Andriana Margariti from the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine (WWIEM) at Queen's, also discovered how blood vessels in people with diabetes become damaged.

Diabetes can damage blood vessels because of high blood sugar levels, leading to a build up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls, which significantly increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

This damage impairs blood flow and nutrient delivery, contributing to severe cardiovascular diseases.

The team identified a small number of vascular cells present more often in the blood vessels of people with diabetes that contribute to this damage, which can lead to severe complications such as heart disease and blindness.

By reducing diabetic complications such as cardiovascular disease and the risk of amputations, individuals with diabetes could experience significant health benefits.

This research is expected to enhance understanding of diabetes and drive the development of potential new therapies.

Professor Margariti said: “Our research is of paramount importance as it sheds new light on how diabetes damages blood vessels, leading to serious health issues like cardiovascular disease.

“This opens new possibilities for developing targeted therapies that can significantly improve the lives of people with diabetes.

“This discovery is revolutionary, as it not only enhances our understanding of diabetes, but also has the potential to significantly reduce the need for animal testing in research as these human models can serve as effective replacements.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, said: “More than 110,000 adults in Northern Ireland have been diagnosed with diabetes and, across the UK, one-third of adults with diabetes will die from a heart or circulatory disease.

“This research, from Professor Andriana Margariti and her team, gives us a glimpse inside blood vessels to understand how damage occurs in diabetes.

“We look forward to seeing how this technique is used to unlock new treatments that can reduce the impact of heart and circulatory diseases for people living with diabetes and save more families from heartbreak.”