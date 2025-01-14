Radiography union warns against any lag to future pay deal as it points to recruitment 'crisis'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An NHS trade union has warned against any lag in a future pay deal taking effect.

The Society of Radiographers is voicing concern that any pay hike for its members in 2025/26 may not take effect "until late in the pay year".

This, it argued, "will only exacerbate the recruitment and retention crisis among radiographers in Northern Ireland".

Radiographers were among the workers striking in September 2023 and January 2024.

A pay rise of 5% was awarded in February 2024, but did not start taking effect until that summer, the union said.

For 2024/25, the department has offered a rise of 5.5%.

The union is now voicing concern that any subsequent rise that is agreed for 2025/26 will not be felt by staff until the tail end of that pay year.

It says pay for radiographers in the Republic is higher, and – with the average vacancy rate in radiography departments at 13% – NI cannot afford such a delay.

The Department of Health said: “Delays in matching English pay awards are a consequence of the inadequate health budget for 2024/25.

“The minister is seeking to avoid a repetition of the situation next year.

“The pay award for the current financial year, which will match the pay values of Agenda for Change (AfC) staff in England, is due to be paid to HSC AfC staff in March 2025.

“While we are currently working on an effective date of 1 June, any additional funding allocated in 2024/25 will be used to move this date back towards 1 April 2024.

“The minister has provided a personal guarantee that the financial value of the full year effect of the award will be honoured.