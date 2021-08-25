Radiology review to date has found 43 ‘discrepancies’

Generic photo of an x-ray suite.

Earlier this year the trust announced it was to conduct a lookback review of more than 13,000 images of patients examined by a former locum consultant radiologist.

Around 10,000 patients were informed their images were being reviewed.

The initiative was triggered after concerns were raised by the General Medical Council.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The radiology image reporting completed by the radiologist related to the period July 2019 and February 2020.

Yesterday, the trust said the review is now around 60% complete.

So far 43 “discrepancies” have been identified.

Dr Seamus O’Reilly, medical director at the Northern Trust, said that as of Tuesday August 24, the review of 7,902 images had been completed, just over 60% of the total.

“To date, we have identified Level 1 discrepancies in a total of six images,” he said.

“Level 1 discrepancies are errors or omissions in reporting which could have had immediate and significant clinical impact for the patients concerned.

“In addition we have identified a further 37 images with Level 2 discrepancies i.e. reporting errors or omissions with probable impact for patients.

“Most of the images categorised as having Level 1 and Level 2 major discrepancies are CT scans but some are MRI scans, chest x-rays and other x-rays.”

The trust said it has been able to provide assurance to 4,012 patients or their parents/guardians that there is no further cause for concern, around 44% of the total of 9,091 who received initial letters informing them that their images would be part of the review.

Dr O’Reilly said the review is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The review concerns 13,030 radiology images taken in Antrim Area Hospital, Causeway Hospital, Whiteabbey Hospital, Mid Ulster Hospital and the Ballymena Health and Care Centre and which were reported on by this radiologist.