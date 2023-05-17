There are many useful strategies for coping with anxiety

Everyone can feel anxious from time to time and it is normal to feel anxiety in everyday situations, for example preparing for a job interview or at exam time. This anxiety can help improve our performance. However, for some, anxiety can begin to interfere with daily life and becomes intense.

Fiona Teague, Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Lead at the PHA, said: “We can experience different types of anxiety with the daily challenges we face and now with the added impact of the cost of living crisis people may be feeling an additional effect on their mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important to recognise when you are anxious, there are self-help strategies to help you cope with these feelings. However, if you find your anxiety is having a significant impact on your daily life, remember that help and support is available to you – don’t hide problems away. It’s also important for all of us all to understand the signs that someone may be experiencing anxiety.”

Anxiety affects people in different ways, symptoms may include: feeling anxious, worried, restless or agitated; avoiding people or situations; increased use of alcohol or drugs; palpitations – a rapid and strong heartbeat; increased muscle tension; ‘jelly legs’; tingling in the hands and feet; hyperventilation (over breathing); dizziness; difficulty in breathing;

wanting to use the toilet more often; feeling sick; tight feeling across the chest area;

tension headaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each person is likely to be affected differently.

Self-help strategies

There are steps you can take to develop ways of coping with the symptoms of anxiety. These include the following, or others you may develop yourself: look at what helps you to relax, eg, reading; yoga or listening to music; be more active – go outside for a walk or jog;

talk to your friends and family – talking really helps; accept your feelings – ‘it will pass like before’; ‘this is just anxiety’; avoid alcohol or mind your intake; try to get adequate rest with good sleep; reduce your caffeine intake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona continued: “When anxiety starts to severely impact everyday life it can be debilitating and an indication of the development of an anxiety disorder. The most important thing you can do, if you feel like anxiety is taking over, is to talk about it. If the self-help strategies aren’t working for you then speak to your GP.

“The Lifeline telephone crisis helpline service is also available and its experienced trained crisis counsellors are there to help those with high levels of anxiety, those needing support with feelings of low mood and depression, and people experiencing thoughts of suicide.

“The service is free and available 24 hours a day, call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 and is there for people through whatever crisis they are experiencing, to help get them to a better and safer place. “

If you want to find out more about anxiety, self-help and support services available to you, visit www.MindingYourHead.info

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

​

​

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

​

​

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

​

​