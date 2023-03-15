The Dysphagia NI Partnership, chaired by the PHA, has produced this new booklet with the Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) and the Northern Health and Social Care Trustto provide information and guidance to people who may have a swallowing difficulty.

Dysphagia is the medical term for swallowing difficulties, which can affect anyone at any stage of their life.

Some people with dysphagia have problems swallowing certain foods or liquids, while others can't swallow at all.

Research has shown that 16-23% of the population have difficulties eating, drinking or swallowing, rising to 27% in those over 76 years of age.

The new booklet is available to help you with further information and support. It is available online at pha.site/swallowing-difficulties and printed copies will be available in the coming weeks in GP surgeries, community pharmacies and outpatient clinics across Northern Ireland.

Jenny Kirkwood, regional dysphagia coordinator at the PHA said: “Eating, drinking and swallowing difficulties can occur at any stage of life and can often occur alongside other conditions, such as premature birth, learning disability, dementia or stroke.

“Many social occasions revolve around food and drink, such as going out for a coffee with a friend, or family meals.

"People with dysphagia face the difficulty of having to think about how they’ll be able to eat or drink at these events, and sometimes they avoid them entirely

“The new booklet will provide information and guidance to people who may have a swallowing difficulty, including while they are waiting to be assessed by a Speech and Language Therapist.

"It includes sections on recognising the symptoms of dysphagia, who to speak to about swallowing difficulties, making the most out of mealtimes to ensure good nutrition and hydration, what to do if someone is choking, as well as further advice and suggestions to make eating and drinking safer and more enjoyable.

