Rally protests against vaccination certificate

Several hundred people gathered outside the city hall, with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.

Police temporarily closed one of the busiest roads in the city, as a number of speakers addressed the rally.

Those in attendance were told that the event was not a protest against vaccines, but rather opposing the certification regulations which were introduced on Monday.

Demonstrators against the new Covid certification system protest outside Belfast City Hall.

The certification scheme is currently mandatory in licensed premises, as well as cinemas and theatres.

People entering these premises will be asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result under the regulations.

But there will be a short grace period, with no fines issued until December 13.

Speakers at the rally told the crowd that it was an event to campaign for everyone to be treated equally “regardless of their medical status”.

There were loud cheers when it was stated that further rallies would follow.

Beside the rally, shoppers queued to gain access to the Christmas market in the grounds of the city hall where they were asked to show their vaccination certificates.

Health Minister Robin Swann revealed on Friday that 86,000 people applied to the domestic certification scheme last week.

He also said that a helpline to give assistance to those applying for the paper or digital certificates is currently dealing with 3,000 calls a day.

MLAs are set to hold a debate on the regulations next week.