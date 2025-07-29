Recall of spinach and mixed leaves in Northern Ireland after listeria detection
A recall has been issued for spinach and mixed leaves in Northern Ireland from a producer.
The impacted products are from McCormack Family Farms due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food Standards Agency .
The Co Meath -based company supplies to Lidl stores, Dunnes Stores and Musgrave Ltd in Northern Ireland .
Point of sale notices are to be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products to explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.