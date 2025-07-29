Recall of spinach and mixed leaves in Northern Ireland after listeria detection

A recall has been issued for spinach and mixed leaves in Northern Ireland from a producer (Illustrative image)

A recall has been issued for spinach and mixed leaves in Northern Ireland from a producer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impacted products are from McCormack Family Farms due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food Standards Agency .

The Co Meath -based company supplies to Lidl stores, Dunnes Stores and Musgrave Ltd in Northern Ireland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad