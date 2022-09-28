Local people facing isolation or poor mental health are getting support thanks to £4,693,921 in grants announced yesterday (September 27) by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Projects funded include those helping older people gain confidence by making connections in their community, support for families impacted by health conditions and activites for young people to assist them in sharing their experiences and accordingly help improve their general wellbeing.

C.O.A.S.T. (Causeway Older & Active Strategic Team) is using a £479,876 National Lottery grant over four years to support 1,700 older people through social activities and events to bring people together, as well as facilitating one-to-one support and wellbeing plans.

Members enjoying the luncheon club supported by C.O.A.S.T. (Causeway Older & Active Strategic Team) and run by The Glens Community Association.

Tori Calderwood, C.O.A.S.T project manager said: “We’re delighted to receive this National Lottery funding – it couldn’t have come at a better time. Older people tell us every day that the biggest challenges they face are loneliness and isolation and worry about getting through this winter, which is affecting mental health.

“I recently met with a 90-year-old man, who cried during my whole visit and was so relieved to get support. Thanks to this grant we’re helping older people’s groups across the Causeway Coast to keep running or open up after the pandemic, which are giving older people a reason to get out again.

“We recently supported a course for men who became dab hands at making low cost and tasty meals using a slow cooker. Many had never cooked before and learning these new skills gave them such a boost.

“One woman got deliveries during the pandemic and now her smile beams bright as she goes to the luncheon club. She has not only made new friends but is volunteering too, peeling potatoes and helping serve – she calls it respite that has changed her life, being able to get out and meet and help others.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes with the majority awarded as small grants.

Of the 128 grants awarded yesterday (September 27), 116 are for under £10,000, going to every Council area across Northern Ireland, making a tangible difference in communities.

Adoption UK is also using a £10,000 grant for their Banter Project which provides support to young people aged 14-25 across Northern Ireland who have been adopted.

EJ Hanlin, Northern Ireland director of Adoption UK said: “Only adopted young people can understand the challenges they face. Thanks to this National Lottery funding, our Banter Project gives a safe space for them to try new experiences, make connections and gain confidence. It can be hard for some young people and they can feel isolated, so they are helping to co-design the project and activities. The benefits go way beyond their time together, they are really growing and thriving as a group and as individuals.”

