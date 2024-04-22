Together, they will participate in the Belfast City Marathon on May 5, 2024, to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).Hannah said: “As a Renal Nurse at Belfast City Hospital, I have experience in various areas, including transplant, dialysis, and currently, nephrology and acute dialysis units at both the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast City Hospital.

"Renal disease profoundly affects patients' lives, offering no cure and necessitating lifelong care. I am convinced that the future lies in investing in research to combat this disease, aiming to find effective treatments and, hopefully, a cure for kidney disease."The chair of NIKRF, Mrs Susan Kee said: "We are thrilled that Hannah has chosen our charity to spotlight and raise much-needed funds for individuals battling kidney disease. As the sole local charity dedicated to funding research in this area, our mission is clear: without research, there can be no progress, and without progress, there is no hope. Thank you, Hannah, for #LightingTheWay."To help Hannah in her mission to beat kidney disease please donate at the following link:www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-johns-1705390662852 or to find out how you can help NIKRF please see www.nikidneyresearch.org for information