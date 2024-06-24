Report tells Stormont to treat gambling as a major public health risk like alcohol and tobacco

Declan Cregan of Gambling with Lives, speaking during the launch of a new gambling report by the All Party Group at Stormont recognising gambling as a public health issue. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Gambling should be recognised as a “major public health risk” in Northern Ireland, a new report has recommended.

The Stormont Executive has been urged to treat gambling similarly to alcohol and tobacco with a warning that the whole population is vulnerable to gambling addition and harm.

Recent figures indicate that some 2.3% of the population in Northern Ireland has a gambling problem – a figure that is four times higher than that recorded in Great Britain, and three times higher than the Republic of Ireland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new report follows an inquiry carried out by the Northern Ireland All Party Group on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling between December 2022 and January 2024.

It included more than 30 witnesses giving oral evidence across 13 sessions as well as written evidence submitted by 45 individuals and organisations.

The report, launched at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Monday, includes 57 recommendations.

These include officially recognising gambling as a public health issue in Northern Ireland, a call for an integrated regional public health-focused strategy to prevent and reduce gambling harms; a financial levy on gambling operators to fund research, prevention and treatment; and an independent regulator for gambling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report concludes that by recognising gambling as a public health issue and implementing the recommendations, Northern Ireland can set a precedent for effectively ensuring that the long-term wellbeing of individuals and communities is safeguarded.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Declan Cregan, who has battled a gambling addiction in the past, said it started for him as a “small stake and quite fun”.

“At the age of 16 when I placed my first £1 on a roulette machine winning £7.20, I had no idea what was about to unfold,” he said.

“Fast forward 12 years, I was 28 and full of despair and heartache, my mental health in ruins, suffering with depression and anxiety, low self esteem, suicidal thoughts to name a few.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his first bet quickly turned into £500 bets, and blowing his wages within hours, and sometimes minutes.