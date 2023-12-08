Humanists and Presbyterians have suggested that legalising assisted dying in the south could leave NI citizens eligible to use the service.

In October 2020, the Republic of Ireland’s Dying with Dignity Bill progressed to committee stage, having been passed in the Dáil.

Rev Dr David Bruce from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland's General Council, voiced concerns when he gave evidence to it this week.

He was particularly concerned about a lack of safeguards to protect vulnerable people, especially if the provision is extended to anyone resident on the island of Ireland, which he said would include Northern Ireland.

A medicine bottle at the Dignitas Clinic in Switzerland, which provides an assisted dying service to people from all around the world. Photo: PA

“The sixth commandment in the Bible to not kill is clear, and has been enshrined as a cornerstone of judicial systems across the world for thousands of years," he said. "There are exceptions to this prohibition, but they are few and subject to rigorous regulation. For people of faith, the starting point here is that human life is special – we may even say sacred – and that its preservation, its dignity and its protection, are moral values which we seek to protect.”

Dr Bruce also highlighted the concerns expressed to the church, by medical practitioners, that changing the law could leave them as professional advisors on only the medical aspects of a request to die.

“If doctors are made the judges in such matters, this will fundamentally change the doctor patient relationship," he said.

PCI research shows that palliative care practitioners "have been the most adamant of the medical specialities in opposing a change in the current law,” he added.

Also giving evidence this week was the Church and Society Commission (CASC) of the Church of Ireland, which cited evidence previously submitted by Rev Dr Rory Corbett.

He said the US state of Oregon enacted the Death with Dignity Act in 1997.

However, figures from the Oregon Health Authority shows that 46.4% of people who provided information on their end-of-life concerns cited being a “burden on family, friends/caregivers” as their main concern, he added.

"If a marker of a society’s compassion is how it deals with its most vulnerable would we wish to create a situation where the most vulnerable and weak among us feel such an insidious pressure to end their lives for fear that they are a burden to others?” he asked.

Belgium and the Netherlands have expanded their legislation to allow for euthanasia of children, he said. And Canada no longer requires that a person’s death be reasonably foreseeable for assisted death; however human rights experts and disability activists in Canada now say the lack of state support for people with disabilities will force many to see euthanasia as a default option.

Last month Humanist UK Chief Executive Andrew Copson told the committee that if assisted dying becomes lawful in the Republic, then citizens of Northern Ireland would most likely be able to avail of it.

Mr Copson said: "Adults of sound mind who are intolerably suffering from an incurable, physical condition, and have a clear and settled wish to die should have the option of an assisted death. We hope that the Republic of Ireland gives a compassionate choice to the people who are suffering."