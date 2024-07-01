Belfast woman Geraldine Sayee who has the lung condition bronchiectasis

​A Belfast woman, who lives with a long-term lung condition, is sharing her story to highlight how it has impacted her life.

Geraldine Sayee said she was forced to take early retirement after developing bronchiectasis, a condition where the airways of the lungs become widened, leading to a build-up of excess mucus that can make the lungs more vulnerable to infection.

Geraldine was active and busy with a career she loved in global pharmaceutical sales, when in August 2020 she started to feel unwell and thought it was COVID-19 related.

“It started when my sister was visiting me, and she commented that my coughing and breathing were very bad and advised I should go to the doctor. I hadn’t been feeling well for a while, but I didn’t seek medical advice because I was always so healthy and had no need to follow up on anything health related until then.”

Geraldine visited the out of hours service where she tested positive for COVID-19.

"There wasn’t much to be done, however as I was short of breath, I was given an antibiotic. Unfortunately, this offered little respite. My cough had intensified to the point of nausea. I wasn’t eating and was unusually tired.”

Geraldine then went to see her own GP and was started on a course of stronger antibiotics and steroids. Any relief was short-lived, as Geraldine continued to feel unwell and within weeks had lost her voice due to inflammation of her vocal cords.

She decided to get a second opinion through her private healthcare plan.

“In January 2021 I attended an appointment with a respiratory consultant. Following several tests including a CT scan I was diagnosed with bronchiectasis.”

She was treated with the mucolytic drug Carbocisteine, additional steroids, given a nebulizer and inhaler, and her life changed dramatically.

“I was due back at work, but I just wasn’t well enough. The cough was really getting me down because I couldn’t sleep. I was both physically and mentally fatigued – when you are used to being very active and healthy, adjusting to a life-changing condition is most challenging.”

Geraldine took early retirement, struggling to manage low energy levels and a cough which impacted her once very full social life.

“I couldn’t walk far, and I was embarrassed by my coughing because COVID-19 was still around and when people heard me coughing, they would walk away or stare intently. I lost confidence when walking because I didn't know when I might become breathless.”

Six months after her initial diagnosis, Geraldine was referred to the respiratory multi-disciplinary team at Belfast City Hospital, where she received support including sessions with a speech therapist, who mentioned the help available from Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

“I called NICHS and spoke to Gemma, one of their care services co-ordinators. At that time, the charity couldn’t provide home visits because of COVID-19 but Gemma was such a support. She talked me through the condition, and then I started attending meetings online during the pandemic. Eventually we were able to meet up in person and I attended the Breathing Better Education Programme.”

The NICHS team was able to support Geraldine in managing her condition, as she explains: “Previously, my consultant had recommended that I go to Pulmonary Rehabilitation. After waiting a while for the appointment, it emerged that my referral had not been acted upon. Gemma helped me contact the Pulmonary Rehabilitation team and I found myself on the waiting list, which was such a step forward.”

Geraldine then attended NICHS’s Taking Control Self-Management Programme.

“This completely lifted my spirits. It was empowering to be with people dealing with similar health issues. We developed support networks and lasting friendships. NICHS returned light to my life.”

Speaking about the impact of bronchiectasis, Geraldine said: “I was just thrown in at the deep end. It really knocked me, for somebody who had been so confident. I've been widowed for 14 years, but I was always in control and able to manage. After my husband died, I threw myself into work. I travelled a lot and had wide and varied friendship groups, but I haven’t been able to travel for almost four years now. I hadn’t planned to retire before 70 because I was very active and fit. I try to present myself well. I loved my job. But all of that was taken away. Sadly, I can’t get up and do whatever I want in a day like I used to.

“I also have two grandsons who love running around in the forest or the park, but I can’t do that anymore. Before I developed this condition, they would regularly sleep over at my house, but that had to stop. They would get distressed when I started coughing because they are very afraid of something happening to me and it scares them to see me having a coughing fit. I miss them staying over terribly.”

“Respiratory illnesses are completely misunderstood. People don't realise the impact it has on your daily life. I can't get up and get going quickly in the mornings. I've got to take my time, do my nebulizer, take my Carbocisteine tablets, then try to expel the mucus and take my inhalers. I must perform this daily ritual just to function.

Geraldine bravely spoke about her experiences at the launch of NICHS’s Respiratory Manifesto at Stormont in September last year, urging politicians here to make changes to help those affected by respiratory conditions.

“Respiratory illness is becoming such an issue in Northern Ireland with air pollution, wood burning stoves, car fumes and more. I never smoked and I've spoken to people at our NICHS meetings with COPD and what strikes me is the number of people attending who have respiratory illness and yet have never smoked. It can happen to anyone.”

Ursula Ferguson, director of Care Services at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke said: "Over 174,000 here are living with respiratory conditions and the impacts can be life changing.”

“As well as the negative impact on physical wellbeing, respiratory illnesses can reduce independence, confidence, and happiness. They can also affect relationships, take away jobs and render some families isolated within their own homes- but NICHS is here to help with expert care and support.”