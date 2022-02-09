Roadshow raises awareness of ‘veteran friendly’ help and services

From left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council William McCaughey; Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Billy Ashe. The trio are pictured at a Veterans Roadshow in Antrim.

The commissioner’s office reported that there was “an excellent turnout” from the veterans community who were able to engage with over twenty support organisations and charities and also listen to informative presentations on the role and remit of the Veterans’ Support Office.

Veterans also heard about the work of Inspire Wellbeing, one of the mental health charities that supports veterans across the island of Ireland, and the Victims Payment Scheme.

Veterans Commissioner, Mr Danny Kinahan, said at the event: “One of the main issues that I’ve heard from veterans as I’ve travelled throughout Northern Ireland is that many veterans don’t know where to go for help or don’t know what support is out there for them. It is therefore hoped that these roadshows will go some way to help address this problem.

“When our country faced civil war at the hands of terrorism, it was you the veterans who answered the call to stand up and protect those who could not protect themselves. Sadly some made the ultimate sacrifice while some are scarred still from the past both mentally and physically.” It is important that veterans know where they can get help when they need it, he added.