Robin Swann apologises for one-word answer to question on potential puberty blockers ban

Health Minister Robin Swann accepted he should have given a more detailed answer to the question from Diane Dodds

Robin Swann was asked about a recent decision by NHS England that children will no longer routinely be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics.

It said the decision came after a review found there was “not enough evidence” they are safe or effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Puberty blockers, which pause the physical changes of puberty such as breast development or facial hair, will now only be available to children as part of clinical research trials in England.

In Northern Ireland, the Knowing Our Identity (KOI) team support children, young people and their families in relation to gender issues.

During a meeting of the Stormont scrutiny committee for his department, DUP MLA Diane Dodds asked Mr Swann whether he “intends to follow” the decision of NHS England.

He replied: “Yes.”

Later during the meeting the minister apologised for giving a one-word answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister asked the minister to clarify whether puberty blockers were going to be paused or banned for all under-18s and not just transgender children, and said his earlier response “should not have been a one-word answer”.

Mr Swann responded: “No, and I do apologise for any upset that may cause to anybody who has been listening.