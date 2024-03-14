Robin Swann apologises for one-word answer to question on potential puberty blockers ban
Robin Swann was asked about a recent decision by NHS England that children will no longer routinely be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics.
It said the decision came after a review found there was “not enough evidence” they are safe or effective.
Puberty blockers, which pause the physical changes of puberty such as breast development or facial hair, will now only be available to children as part of clinical research trials in England.
In Northern Ireland, the Knowing Our Identity (KOI) team support children, young people and their families in relation to gender issues.
During a meeting of the Stormont scrutiny committee for his department, DUP MLA Diane Dodds asked Mr Swann whether he “intends to follow” the decision of NHS England.
He replied: “Yes.”
Later during the meeting the minister apologised for giving a one-word answer.
Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister asked the minister to clarify whether puberty blockers were going to be paused or banned for all under-18s and not just transgender children, and said his earlier response “should not have been a one-word answer”.
Mr Swann responded: “No, and I do apologise for any upset that may cause to anybody who has been listening.
“I answered Diane's specific question ... in a way that needed more explanation in regards to those additional supports that are already out there, but also how we look at what provision is currently in Northern Ireland.”