Robin Swann to step down as health minister for general election campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North Antrim MLA returned to the job following the return of powersharing at Stormont.

The UUP candidate held the job as health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the party announced that Mr Swann would be switching constituencies to run as a candidate in South Antrim in the general election, expected later this year.

Health minister Robin Swann

Elected representatives are not allowed to hold seats at Stormont and Westminster at the same time.

Mr Swann has now confirmed he will be stepping down as health minister when the general election campaign begins, according to the BBC.

He told Sunday Politics Northern Ireland: "My intention would not be to stay right up until polling day because purdah will kick in and there will be other stages as well," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So that decision will be made long before the election day is called, by my party leader."

Mr Swann also said it would be "rational" for his party colleague, Mike Nesbitt, to assume the role as health minister.

Following his reappointment to the health job after the return of Stormont, Mr Swann insisted in February that he was committed to the role.