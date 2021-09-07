Rory puts ‘Best’ foot forward for cancer challenge

Rory Best with Alex Corr (16), who has been helped by the Cancer Fund For Children

This month, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Rory is in the process of walking 180 miles across Ireland, in a bid to raise over £500,000 for Cancer Fund for Children.

He said: “Walking 180 miles will be tough but not as tough as the challenges that families coping with childhood cancer face.

“I’m taking on this challenge to raise vital funds but also awareness of the impact cancer has on the lives of children and young people.

“Already an incredible £234,075 has been raised thanks to the generosity of the public and I would like to thank our incredible sponsors, local schools, clubs and business for getting behind me.”

Rory’s ambitious trek will see him walk through a number of counties including his home county of Armagh as well as Fermanagh, Leitrim, Sligo, and Mayo to name a few.

Currently, the Cancer Fund for Children’s state-of-the-art therapeutic centre – Daisy Lodge in Co Down – is operating at maximum capacity and in order to support more families they have committed to building a second centre on the shores of Lough Corrib in Co Mayo.

For more information on Rory Best’s ‘Miles 2 Mayo’ challenge and to support the fundraising please visit the website cancerfundforchildren.com/event/rorys-miles-2-may

