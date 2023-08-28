On Saturday large crowds turned out to see 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and 350 associated bands parade in Loughhall, Artigarvan, Dromore, Larne, Lisburn, and Moneymore, marking the end of the summer parading season.

However the many church services across Northern Ireland held by the loyal order held in the run up to the event were also quietly raising funds to kick start a project to support individuals who are still struggling to adjust to the lifting of the unprecedented Covid lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head of the Royal Black Institution, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, told the News Letter: "I know that leading up to the last Saturday, there were quite a few of the districts and counties holding church services. And quite a lot of those collections are already coming in for this new charity - Operation Hope.

Royal Black Institution Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson is concerned about the ongoing impact of lockdowns on his members. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

"Following the lifting of the Coronavirus restrictions I suddenly became aware of a lot of our people struggling with issues that they probably wouldn't have struggled with in the same manner beforehand. Particularly things like mental health and well being. There were a lot of people that just seem to find it difficult to settle back into the routine of their life again. So I looked at starting this as a project.

"Our aim is to raise money and launch a programme across the twin pillars of education and the second one being wellbeing."

"The education topics will include, of course, faith and all of those sorts of issues in a secular society, family life, bereavement, financial planning, and all of those sorts of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to have that encompassing view of hope for people. them as well. The wellbeing topics will include mental and physical health, isolation, retirement and all those sorts of issues."

The project will cover the institution's "main focus" of the Christian faith, he said.

"But it will also be about applying that in their everyday lives. It is fine when we are nicely contained in church without the world's problems pressing in on us. But what about the day after when we go out and have to go out into the world and face that problem at work or with a health issue? How do I draw hope from my faith in that situation?

The first stage is to raise enough funds to recruit a support worker who would travel to give presentations to members throughout both Northern Ireland and probably Scotland and England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other overseas members will likely be supported by podcasts and video clips.

"But if people believe that they are good enough to be shared outside we will consider that as well."

The private funder advised him to focus on supporting those inside his organisation first and build from there, he said.

"They said that then they will be able to help the community around them. So you start at the base of the wall and you build from there. That is the foundation we hope to place throughout our organisation."