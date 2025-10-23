Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists NI calls for improved support for children and young people with Developmental Language Disorder (DLD)

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists Northern Ireland (RCSLT NI) marked Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) Awareness Day today (Friday 17 October) with a renewed call for improved support for children and young people affected by DLD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DLD affects around 1 in 14 children but is regularly under identified. It can significantly impact a child’s academic progress, social relationships and emotional wellbeing, and often co-occurs with literacy and attention difficulties. DLD is lifelong, which can make it difficult for children and young people to understand and use language, despite no obvious cause. Early identification, consistent support and effective transition planning are vital to achieving equitable outcomes for these pupils.

To raise awareness and improve understanding of DLD, RCSLT NI organised a series of post-primary school visits across Northern Ireland this week, accompanied by local MLAs and Pamela Larmour, Head of Standards, CCEA. Visits to Nendrum College in Comber, Dundonald High School, Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, and Lagan College showcased how teachers and speech and language therapists can support pupils with DLD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Sedgewick, Head of Northern Ireland Office for the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, said: “Developmental Language Disorder affects children in every classroom across Northern Ireland, yet it remains hidden and misunderstood. These school visits are a powerful way to raise awareness, tackle misconceptions and show the simple, practical steps schools can take to help every child with DLD thrive.

Making Developmental Language Disorder Day at Dundonald High School

“We are encouraged to see growing awareness among educators and policymakers, but continued understanding and investment in speech and language support are vital. What we want to see is a clear strategy which will support teachers to be trained and up-skilled in speech, language and communication needs, including DLD, and classroom strategies that enable better access to the curriculum. We will be engaging with the Department and the Education Committee to see how this important issue can be progressed.”

Teachers who took part in the visits emphasised the importance of awareness and practical strategies to support pupils - Mrs Karen Miller, Learning Support Coordinator at Nendrum College, said: "Bridging the gap for children with DLD starts with awareness and informed teaching practices. By understanding DLD and implementing the right strategies, we can ensure that students can engage without limitation and are able to meet their potential alongside their classmates.”

The DLD Day visits reflect RCSLT’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness, supporting professionals, and ensuring that every child with DLD in Northern Ireland has the opportunity to communicate, learn and succeed.