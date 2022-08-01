Anne-Marie Hastings and Rab McCartney, who run Beyond The Battlefield, DUP MP Sammy Wilson, Connor Ferguson and Ian McCartney who did the Big Dander Around The UK and Ireland, Baroness Hoey, DUP MP Ian Paisley and actor Charlie Lawson

At Dundela FC on Sunday Connor Ferguson and Ian Reid handed over a cheque to the veterans’ charity after going on a ‘Big Dander’ around the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

The previous year they had walked around Northern Ireland in 12 days raising more than £22,000 for Beyond the Battlefield.

This year’s challenge raised close to £9,000.

At the cheque handover were DUP MPs Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson as well as Baroness Hoey and Charlie Lawson, an ambassador for the charity.

Charlie said: “It’s a very worthwhile charity.

“We’re preparing to open a veterans’ residential respite centre at Portavogie, it’ll be the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland.

“That’s for all the services, ex-RUC, UDR and indeed all the forces across the United Kingdom.