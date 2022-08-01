At Dundela FC on Sunday Connor Ferguson and Ian Reid handed over a cheque to the veterans’ charity after going on a ‘Big Dander’ around the UK and Ireland earlier this year.
The previous year they had walked around Northern Ireland in 12 days raising more than £22,000 for Beyond the Battlefield.
This year’s challenge raised close to £9,000.
At the cheque handover were DUP MPs Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson as well as Baroness Hoey and Charlie Lawson, an ambassador for the charity.
Charlie said: “It’s a very worthwhile charity.
“We’re preparing to open a veterans’ residential respite centre at Portavogie, it’ll be the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland.
“That’s for all the services, ex-RUC, UDR and indeed all the forces across the United Kingdom.
“We’re very grateful to Connor and Ian for their support.”