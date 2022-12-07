Ruling to permit buffer zones around abortion clinics in Northern Ireland 'a travesty of justice' says pro-life group

The court upheld the ban on protests outside facilities providing abortion services in Northern Ireland by confirming that it was within the legislative competence of the Assembly to provide the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.

The Bill, proposed by the Green Party, had been passed in the Assembly in March before the case was brought to the Supreme Court on the grounds it impacted on the right to free expression as laid down in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Precious Life condemned the decision to uphold the ban as “a travesty of justice”.

Bernadette Smyth, founder and director of Precious Life. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The pro-life group’s founder Bernadette Smyth said: “The court ruling on the draconian and discriminatory so-called Abortion Safe Access Zones Bill means any woman or man praying within 150 metres of an abortion centre will be branded a criminal and punished on conviction by fines up to £2,500.

"In fact, the abortion zones legislation is so broad and sweeping that it will be a crime to do anything outside an abortion centre which might influence a person in their decision to attend an abortion centre. Holding a sign, distributing leaflets, talking to a woman to offer her help, or simply praying outside an abortion centre will now be a crime.”

She said: “The judges in the Supreme Court ruled this is appropriate and justifiable, even though it breaches rights of freedom of speech and assembly protected by the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Precious Life will not be deterred by this court ruling. Our legal team are now working on how this ruling can be appealed, and challenged in the European Court of Human Rights.

"Meanwhile, we will redouble our efforts in our public awareness campaigns to expose the horrific reality of what abortion does to an innocent baby in the womb.”

Mrs Smyth said: "Our work to protect mothers and babies from abortion has always been peaceful and legal. We will use innovative and creative new methods to continue offering help and support to women outside abortion centres.

"In a humane society, the safest place for a baby should be their mother’s womb. Precious Life will work to create ‘safe zones’ for all unborn babies and their mothers throughout Northern Ireland.”

SDLP MLA Paula Bradshaw has said the UK Supreme Court judgment is a welcome step for women’s rights to access healthcare and further evidence of the benefits of a functioning Stormont.

Ms Bradshaw said: “We were proud to offer all possible support to this Bill when it was brought forward by Clare Bailey, and we welcome the ruling by the Supreme Court.

“We were always content the balance between freedom to protest and freedom to access healthcare had been met by the Bill, as amended.

“Indeed, as with the Justice Minister’s proactive legislation outlawing ‘upskirting’, this is another example of where Northern Ireland now has progressive legislation now being looked at by other jurisdictions. Stormont has been able to lead the way in such areas.