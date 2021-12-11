‘Santa, can I have a new heart please?’ Call for organ donors to help patients like Daithi

Daithi posts a letter to Santa, asking for a new heart, parents Mairtin and Seph, and Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation NI

Today has been designated as Organ Donation Discussion Day, and to mark it the Public Health Agency has highlighted the case of the Mac Gabhann family of Belfast.

Five-year-old boy Daithi was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and requires a heart transplant to save his life.

He has been on the transplant waiting list for over three years.

Daithi’s dad Mairtin said: “It is so hard to come to terms that your child’s only hope is organ donation.

“Organ donation is rare, with only around 1% of deaths in the UK resulting in donation.

“The reason we run our Donate4Daithí campaign is to try and help normalise the talk around organ donation.

“Daithi is now getting to the age of realising that sometimes he can’t keep up with others his age.

“He asked if Santa brings him a new heart, would he be able to run as much as his friends in his class?

“That is heart-breaking to hear but we just hope that one day we get that special call, that Daithi deserves, to say that there is a new heart for him.

“Until that day comes we will continue to spread awareness of organ donation.

“Organ donation is the greatest gift of all, and is used as a last resort when all other options have been exhausted.”

In Northern Ireland, since April alone, there have been 35 amazing donors and families who have enabled 79 patients to receive a lifesaving transplant.

Catherine Coyle, Organ Donation lead at PHA said: “Signing the register and ensuring that loved ones are aware of your decision, will leave your family certain about what you would have wanted should the worst happen.”

To find out more visit www.organdonationni.info or call 0300 303 2094.

