Claire Richardson, product developer manager at M&S, worked on the Yay range of shots

Among the rising stars of the wellness world, superfoods have captured significant attention, with one in particular – mushrooms – gaining considerable traction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Often overlooked due to its appearance, mushrooms are emerging as nutritional powerhouses. They have been praised for their anti-inflammatory properties and are rich in essential nutrients such as selenium, vitamin D, and B vitamins, which play a crucial role in supporting immune health, cell function, and overall vitality.

With additional components like potassium, copper, and magnesium, mushrooms may contribute to lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of serious health conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With research into superfoods growing year after year, retailers are taking note of this growing trend, and M&S has quickly embraced the shift. In response to rising consumer interest in foods that offer specific functional benefits, they’ve launched YAY! Mushroom, an innovative product line centred on these versatile fungi.

The Yay shots from M&S

Claire Richardson, product developer manager at M&S discusses her role at M&S: “As product development manager at M&S Food, I lead a team of six product developers while also steering the health agenda for M&S.

"With a small team, we look ahead at what health means for customers in the future, exploring how this translates into delicious food and drinks.”

M&S has long been known as the ‘home of health’ on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, we’re seen as the number one retailer for health by the public, which is why we consistently stay at the forefront of innovation and nutrition trends, “ says Claire.

"When looking at trends, we also listen closely to our customers, and 80 per cent of them have expressed concerns about their cognitive brain health.

"These insights inspired us to create convenient, tasty products that help customers focus on making healthier lifestyle choices.”

The YAY! Mushroom range features a Mushroom Vanilla Iced Latte and AM and PM shots, each developed to deliver unique benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire says: “We know that mushrooms have been celebrated for centuries, particularly in traditional Chinese medicine due to their perceived benefits.

"After a trip to LA to research upcoming health trends in March 2023, we noticed that mushrooms were definitely becoming the ‘IT’ health trend and gaining popularity in the wellness space.

"We saw this rising popularity as an opportunity to incorporate mushrooms into our product offerings. So, we made it our mission to see how we could bring the M&S magic to them and introduce them here in the UK.”

M&S’s journey from concept to creation involved a collaborative effort with experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, known globally for their expertise in mushrooms.“Fast forward nine months from our trip to LA,” Claire recalls, “We worked with Kew’s scientists to test and confirm the identity and quality of our selected mushrooms, Reishi and Lion’s Mane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We selected the two mushrooms due to their specific functional benefits. Lion’s Mane is known for promoting focus and clarity, making it ideal for the AM shot and our vanilla latte, while Reishi’s relaxation and calming properties are perfect for the PM shot.”

While the health benefits of mushrooms are clear, bringing them to store shelves came with its own challenges.

“One of the key challenges we faced was sourcing a reliable supply of Lion’s Mane mushrooms while maintaining exceptional quality, as they are not yet grown on scale in the UK,” Claire explains. “Incorporating Lion’s Mane into a coffee product was tricky too. Initially, we tried a matcha blend, but the texture wasn’t quite there.

"Eventually, we achieved the perfect balance with a vanilla latte flavour, which beautifully complements the mushroom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Reishi’s naturally bitter taste posed challenges.

“Reishi worked best in strongly flavoured products, which led us to the cherry profile in our PM shot,” Claire says.

“The products don’t actually taste like mushrooms, which is great because not everyone loves the flavour! We’ve taken something centuries-old and made it new, exciting, and relevant for today’s customers.”

For those inspired to integrate more functional foods into their diet, Claire says: “Rebecca Brown, one of our senior nutritionists, worked closely with the British Nutrition Foundation to pinpoint key nutrients often lacking in our diets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This research highlighted six essential brain health-supporting nutrients: omega-3, iron, iodine, folate, zinc, and vitamin B12.

“So, my advice to anyone looking to prioritise their health and wellbeing, is to explore products that contain these vital nutrients and products that can give you a boost to get through your day. It’s not just about trying them once, commitment over time is crucial.