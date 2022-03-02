The charity Make 2nds Count, was established by young Scottish woman, Lisa Fleming. It is now offering support to people in Northern Ireland

Charity Make 2nds Count, which campaigns to highlight this forgotten form of the disease, is behind the initiative which will bring patients together once a month.

They’ll have the chance to meet up in person to share their experiences and advice and forge new friendships face-to-face, forming a vital support network which has been missing in the area.

Make 2nds Count founder, Scottish woman Lisa Fleming, said: “We pride ourselves on always listening to the needs of patients and what has become clear is the lack of specific support for secondary breast cancer patients within Northern Ireland.

“We are therefore, absolutely delighted to launch our Northern Ireland Tea & A Chat programme and we look forward to working with local patients and partner organisations to grow our support service throughout the province over the coming months and years.”

Secondary breast cancer – also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer – is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

On average there are around 35,000 patients in the UK currently living with this form of the disease which kills 1,000 women a month.

Lisa set up Make 2nds Count after being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

She had had no primary diagnosis, warning signs or lump when she was told the disease had already spread to the majority of her bones. It swiftly spread to her brain.

She said: “There are many breast cancer initiatives but much less awareness of this secondary form of the disease so it is crucial for patients to have somewhere they can share their experiences.

“Secondary breast cancer is complex, no diagnosis is the same and no patients’ journeys are the same but they all share a bond – although it can be treated, there is no cure.”

Joanne Magee, patient and meeting attendee, said: “The first Northern Ireland Tea & a Chat was exactly what I’d been looking for, for the past year since my secondary diagnosis.

“We have very little in the way of support here and I’m so grateful Make 2nds Count saw that need and filled it.

“Claire was a wonderful host. I think it’s important too that she is also patient like the rest of us and completely understands. The meeting was very relaxed and informal and Claire made us all feel at ease and welcome.

“The venue was great, central in Belfast and parking availability close by.

“I’m sure over the coming months as news gets out about the group we’ll have more ladies joining. Thanks to the team at Make 2nds Count I’ve found my tribe!”