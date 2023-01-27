Several trade unions staged a one-day strike on Thursday, forcing the cancellation of thousands of appointments, procedures and causing ambulance call-outs to be delayed as the long-running UK wide dispute continues.

The Unite, Unison and Nipsa trade unions all took part in strike action on January 26, and further action is likely in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another union, the Royal College of Nursing, took part in strike action last month but has yet to announce further dates for Northern Ireland.

Striking Unison members in Northern Ireland with a banner urging Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to 'pay up'

In the lead-up to Thursday's industrial action, union leaders in Northern Ireland have sought to increase the pressure on the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene in the absence of devolved government at Stormont.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO), however, has continued to point in the direction of Stormont when it comes to the health crisis.

Ahead of Thursday’s strikes, Unison’s chief negotiator in Northern Ireland Anne Speed said: “It is time [the Secretary of State] included in his priorities addressing the crisis in our health service. Staff recruitment and retention and pay justice are every bit as important as trade.”

And in a joint statement issued earlier this month, a spokesperson for the joint trade union side in Northern Ireland said: ““In the absence of an Executive the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland holds responsibility to ensure engagement with all parts of civic society in Northern Ireland. He has talked with politicians and with business leaders.”

Asked on Friday to respond to the calls from union representatives, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office repeated an earlier statement referring to the Secretary of State's "hope" that a powersharing Executive can be re-established at Stormont.

"The pressures affecting Northern Ireland health services demonstrate the pressing need to have locally accountable political leaders in place to take fundamental decisions on Northern Ireland's public services and deliver better outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad