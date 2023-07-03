The birthday falls on Wednesday July 5. That evening, some of Northern Ireland’s most iconic buildings, including Stormont’s Parliament Buildings and Belfast City Hall, will light up blue.

Also on July 5, the Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care is hosting a celebration event in Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Representatives from across health and social care together with local arts organisations will be joined by six-year-old guest of honour, Dáithí Mac Gabhann, the organ donation campaigner who inspired a change in the law.

Events will marking the 75th birthday of the NHS

On display at the Stormont event will be the George Cross Medal, which was presented to the HSC last summer by Her Majesty the Queen a short period before her death.

This Saturday, thousands of people are expected to ‘parkrun for the NHS’ at parkrun and junior parkrun events across Northern Ireland

‘Parkrun for the NHS’ is an opportunity for parkruns and their local communities to acknowledge the huge contribution that the health service makes and celebrate all the staff and volunteers, past and present. Those taking part – running, jogging, walking, or volunteering – are welcome to come along dressed up in NHS blue or in fancy dress.

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Peter May has written to staff across health and social care, thanking them for their work, expertise and commitment.

In his letter, Mr May says: “While I am very aware of the severe pressures you have been working under for a sustained period, I also see time and time again examples of the great care, expertise and innovation that happen on a daily basis throughout Northern Ireland.”