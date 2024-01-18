​​A minimum of several thousand hospital appointments were cancelled as a result of Thursday's strike action.

The figures have been pieced together from statements made by each of the five health trusts in the Province, four of which listed at least some of the appointments which have now been postponed.

The total includes a number of appointments for cancer patients.

The Belfast Trust listed at least 2,866 people who had been affected by cancelled appointments.

Breaking that down, it says 2,213 related to non-specific "hospital outpatient" appointments, while 102 were inpatient / day case appointments, and 271 were "community services" appointments (including paediatrics, dental, and mental health).

Another 135 patients had radiography scans or treatment sessions cancelled, as did 80 people with oncology ones, as well as domiciliary care appointments affecting 200 people.

In addition, 14 days centres were closed, affecting 401 people.

Other trusts gave fewer details, but the overall picture was similar.

In the Northern Trust, a minimum of 1,035 appointments were cancelled.

Of those, 856 were outpatient ones, 110 were diagnostic, and 69 were inpatient / day cases.

In addition, it said there had been an impact on: GPs, occupational therapy, speech therapy, midwifery and maternity operations, and paediatric ambulatory services (providing care to sick children at home).

The South East Trust listed 955 cancelled appointments.

They were 839 face-to-face outpatient and diagnostic appointments, 84 endoscopies, and 72 inpatient / day case procedures.

It also said that the Ulster Hospital was doing "emergency and urgent surgery only".

Meanwhile across the trust chemotherapy had been reduced, whilst all day centres were shut and social work, domiciliary, and community care services were "operating a Christmas Day service, at best", among other impacts.

The Southern Trust listed 3,046 cancelled hospital appointments, investigations and procedures in its area.

There was no catering for any hospital visitors, and cleaning and laundry services were reduced.

All Learning Disability Day Centres and Older People’s Day Centres were closed, whilst the adult mental heath crisis service and community nursing were operating Christmas Day-style services, while treatment rooms at GP surgeries were shut, among other things.

The Western Trust gave few details of the effects in its area, except to say there would be "a significant impact on many services".