Sew happy after son’s cancer fight

Sarah Thompson from Randalstown started her embroidery company from her kitchen table two years ago when her son Nate, now five, was in remission having been treated for a rare kidney cancer since he was just nine months old.

The mum of three is now celebrating a bumper second year in business that has included the opening of a new workshop, the creation of five new jobs and an impressive 225% increase in sales.

Sarah started Ted & Stitch in February 2020 with an initial investment of £700 to purchase a sewing machine.

She said: “Throughout Nate’s illness, I kept thinking, why aren’t there T-shirts with [messages like] ‘I’m Brave’, ‘I’m Awesome’ or ‘I Can Do This’ – something that I could empower him with.

“When my son was in remission, our future had never looked brighter, but I was still in a bad place. The old Sarah was gone and I knew that I needed something for me.

“One day, my husband Paul encouraged me to do what I’d always wanted to do and make T-shirts with positive and inspiring messages on them ... and Ted & Stitch was born.

“I bought a machine and got creative for my boys and it wasn’t long before I started receiving orders from family and friends.”

Launching just before lockdown, Sarah, who is mum to Alfie (seven), Nate (five) and Arthur (three), did not foresee the initial growth her company would experience.

Her husband Paul left his job in sales to implement their exciting plans for growth and the couple hasn’t looked back.

Following unprecedented demand for jumpers, T-shirts and workwear, there has been a further investment of £65,000 in seven new state-of-the-art machines.

Sarah said: “Never in a million years when I was sitting at my kitchen table stitching those initial orders did I imagine that Ted & Stitch would be where it is today – a growing business with our own workshop, seven machines, five members of staff and orders from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and UK.

“I feel very lucky to be able to work with my husband in our family business and have a fantastic team of employees. We love what we do and I can truly say that our success is a result of sheer hard work and determination.”

She added: “Ted & Stitch is personal, that’s what makes us unique. We don’t have customers, we have friends. Every single order we receive, we know there is a story behind it. To be part of that is something very special.”