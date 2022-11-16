There has been a big increase in the number of sexually transmitted infections in NI

Results show a variation between trends for different types of STI in 2021 compared with 2020. For example, chlamydia increased by 35 per cent and gonorrhoea by 43 per cent.

However, there has been no significant change in the new diagnoses of genital warts, infectious syphilis and genital herpes simplex.

The PHA said in 2021, there was a 47 per cent increase in the overall number of STI tests carried out compared with before the pandemic in 2019. It said this is due to a significant increase in home STI testing, commissioned by the health service.

Ten percent of home tests were positive, and this positivity rate has not fallen with the increased testing, which would suggest that people are being tested appropriately and finding a previously unmet need.

There was an increase in diagnoses made in GUM (Genitourinary Medicine) across all STIs groupings, with new STI diagnoses up by five per cent; other STIs up by 15 per cent (i.e. patients treated for recurrent or chronic infection, and contacts of cases); and other diagnoses requiring treatment in GUM up by 16 per cent.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, consultant in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “It’s really good that we are seeing an increase in testing, both through GUM clinics and at home, as earlier diagnosis can mean treatment can begin sooner and the chances of transmission to others is reduced.”

Young people and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men are most likely to be diagnosed with an STI.

Dr Armstrong continued: “While it is encouraging to see more people availing of STI testing here, we would really like to see a reduction in the numbers of STIs diagnosed each year. This will only occur if people take proactive steps to look after their sexual health and wellbeing.”

“Men who have sex with men having unprotected sex with casual or new partners should be screened for HIV and other STIs at least annually, and every three months if changing partners regularly, due to the increased risk of infection."

She added: “Remember that people with STIs don’t always have symptoms. The best way to protect yourself is by choosing to use a condom when having sex and taking an STI test if there is a chance you have contracted an STI – simply order a free and discreet home STI test now at www.sh24.org.uk or make an appointment at your nearest GUM clinic.”