Arlene Foster and Clair Dobbin

Arlene Foster has faced an avalanche of criticism for her appearance at the Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday.

The former DUP leader appeared for around three hours, being grilled by inquiry barrister Clair Dobbin.

Much of the subsequent online commentary has consisted of criticism of her performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, UU professor Deirdre Heenan said: “The hubris, deflection, disdain and contempt for this public inquiry and the hugely impressive Clair Dobbin KC speaks volumes about our political ‘leadership’.”

Arlene Foster and Clair Dobbin

One of the few Twitter accounts defending her was @citizenjournos_ which tweeted “Foster came across as more composed and honest during her testimony at the inquiry, albeit a bit rude on two occasions” and that “unlike O'Neill, who blamed everyone bar herself, Arlene accepted responsibility for her failings a number of times”.

The tension between Baroness Foster and Ms Dobbin began to escalate some one-and-a-half hours into her testimony.

She was presented with a slide setting out the government’s four priorities as of February 20, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four priorities were: “IDENTIFICATION OF ISOLATION FACILITIES; LEGISLATION; EXCESS DEATHS–STORAGE; and READINESS.”

Ms Dobbin suggested that it was “a matter of deep concern that these were the priorities”.

Baroness Foster seemed at a loss as to how she was meant to respond to that.

“Sorry, these are the priorities that have been brought from the department as matters of concern at that point in time,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several minutes later Baroness Foster was asked what her responsibility was in the pandemic, and replied that “we were reliant, heavily reliant – probably TOO heavily reliant – on briefings from the minister of health”.

“That’s not an answer,” said Ms Dobbin.

“Well, it is an answer, and it’s the answer I’m giving to the inquiry,” replied Baroness Foster.

A similar exchange came at almost two hours in.

Baroness Foster had been asked if she “made any inquiry at all, until testing was paused, as to what Northern Ireland’s testing capability was?” and Ms Dobbin felt she had not got a proper answer.

She asked the baroness: “Sorry, is the answer to that straightforward question ‘no’?”