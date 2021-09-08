Shock at DUP MP’s ‘insurance for social care’ suggestion

DUP MP for East Antrim Sammy Wilson

Speaking on Radio Ulster on Wednesday morning, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said that private insurance could be an option for those not wishing to have the cost of their care recouped from the sale of assets.

He said: “We now force people to put money aside for their pensions... there is no reason why there should not be an insurance plan for people to set aside money for what happens when they get too old and have to be looked after in social care”.

Mr Wilson added: “There are other ways of doing this, that I think would be fairer, and of course people could take out insurance which is appropriate to the assets they wish to protect.”

Responding to the suggestion, Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said it “beggars belief” that Mr Wilson would make such a suggestion.

“I don’t know whether he’s just talking off the top of his head or whether he’s thought this through at all, in any way, shape or form,” she told the Nolan show.

“It beggars belief that Sammy Wilson, a seasoned politician, is coming out with something like this.

“Healthcare is free at the point of provision, that is why we have a national health service. Older people who need social care are not a burden, they shouldn’t have to pay additionally for it,” the Strangford MLA added.