There are around 630 extra cancer deaths in Northern Ireland each year linked to socioeconomic inequality.

Cancer death rates are around 45 per cent higher for people living in the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland compared to the least deprived, a new report from Cancer Research UK has revealed.

The report, titled Cancer in the UK 2025: Socioeconomic Deprivation, found that there are around 630 extra cancer deaths in Northern Ireland each year linked to socioeconomic inequality. This equates to nearly two additional deaths each day – around three in 20 of all deaths from cancer.

Around 60 per cent of these additional deaths are caused by lung cancer, where the death rate in the most deprived areas is around two and a half times that of the least deprived areas of Northern Ireland.

Almost a 10th of all cancer diagnoses in Northern Ireland are linked to deprivation. Many of these cases are caused by preventable risk factors such as smoking.

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer in Northern Ireland and rates in the most deprived parts of the country are more than triple those in the least deprived.

Cancer Research UK is calling for urgent action to tackle these stark inequalities. It said one vital opportunity to do so is by introducing a lung cancer screening programme in Northern Ireland.

The UK National Screening Committee has recommended that all UK nations move towards implementing lung cancer screening to target those considered to be of high risk of developing lung cancer – people aged between 55 and 74 who either smoke or used to smoke.

A targeted lung screening programme is being introduced in England but has not yet been rolled out to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. If lung screening were to be introduced, around 140 extra cases could be diagnosed every year in Northern Ireland at an early stage (stages 1 and 2) rather than at a late stage (stages 3 and 4).

Liz Morrison, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Northern Ireland said: “Research has consistently shown that lung screening is effective at reducing deaths from cancer. It matters because screening leads to more people being diagnosed at an earlier stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

“We know the health system in Northern Ireland is under enormous pressure, but lung screening would be a vital intervention as part of properly resourced, system-wide reforms that are desperately needed here. The roll out of a lung screening programme is already well underway in England and the results of pilot initiatives in Scotland and Wales are positive. Northern Ireland must not be left behind.”

Last week, MLAs took historic action by voting in favour of Age of Sale legislation which seeks to make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born after January 1, 2009. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is currently going through the Westminster legislative process and, to become law in Northern Ireland, MLAs were also required to support it.

