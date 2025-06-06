The vaccine will be administered by local Health and Social Care Trusts (HSCTs) through GUM clinics

The Department of Health has approved the roll out of a targeted vaccination programme against gonorrhoea in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From August, eligible patients, which includes gay and bisexual men who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners or a sexually transmitted infection (STI), will start to be offered the vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered by local Health and Social Care Trusts (HSCTs) through GUM clinics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gonorrhoea diagnoses in Northern Ireland have risen sharply since 2022 and is now the most commonly diagnosed bacterial STI in the province.

Total gonorrhoea diagnosed in 2022 (1606) was 2.5x higher than the previous year (652), and this high level of gonorrhoea diagnosis was sustained in 2023. There was a small decline in 2024 to 1,208 cases.

The vaccination follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in November 2023, which recommended commencing roll out of the vaccine following an upsurge in gonorrhoea diagnoses.

According to research from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), people who receive the jab – an existing vaccine for meningococcal B disease, 4CMenB – could be protected from gonorrhoea by up to 40% and help tackle the increasing levels of antibiotic resistant strains of the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “With gonorrhoea cases rising, the launch of this world-first vaccine programme is important and very timely for Northern Ireland’s public health.

“By targeting those most at risk, we have an opportunity to curb the spread and reduce transmission rates from this complex disease, and to prevent thousands of cases over the next few years.

“STIs aren’t just an inconvenience, they can seriously impact on your health and that of any sexual partners. If you are offered the vaccine, I strongly encourage you take it, it is an important step to protect yourself and others.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The introduction of the vaccination programme will have significant public health benefits for both those who receive the vaccine, and the wider population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad