Sinn Fein calls for renewed effort to stamp out 'vile transphobia' as it pledges support for 'lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual, and more community'

Sinn Fein has issued a statement saying that “we must redouble our efforts to stamp out homophobia, biphobia and transphobia”.

The statement, in the name of Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin, comes aheaad of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on Saturday.

The party has faced recent bans from pride march organisers over transgenderism.

It was banned from Dublin’s Trans and Intersex Pride march this July after health spokesman David Cullinane described the UK’s Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman as “common sense”.

The court ruled that, for the purposes of the 2010 Equality Act, “woman” refers to people who are biologically female, not people who were born male then later identify as women.

Mr Cullinane has since backtracked on his remark and apologised for it.

Sinn Fein, along with the three other NI parties of government, has also been banned from Belfast Pride in July, as well as the smaller Causeway Pride, Foyle Pride, and Mid and East Antrim Pride marches.

This is due to the parties agreeing to follow a GB ban on the prescription of puberty blockers to under 18s.

Puberty blockers suppress natural development towards adulthood on the basis of someone’s biological sex being different from their self-perceived “gender identity”. The drugs are generally seen as a precursor to the surgical removal of a patient’s genitals or breasts.

The statement from Sinn Fein said: “Sinn Féin envisages a society underpinned by equality, respect and inclusion for all our citizens.

“We must continue to make the case for people's rights to be respected. And we must stand firm and ensure that toxic discourse, which has prevailed elsewhere, does not become mainstream in society here.

“This date in the calendar is an opportunity to celebrate progress towards a more progressive, accepting and compassionate society, and stand with the LGBTQIA+ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual, and more] community.

“As political representatives, we must redouble our efforts to stamp out homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and other vile, hate-fuelled behaviours whenever they arise.