Sinn Fein politician Niall O Donnghaile, 38, quits Dublin parliament on health grounds

​Belfast-born Sinn Fein senator Niall O Donnghaile, 38, has quit for unspecified health reasons.
By Adam Kula
Published 21st Dec 2023, 21:57 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 21:57 GMT
The former Lord Mayor of Belfast had been serving for the last eight years in the Dublin Seanad.

In a statement he said: “Since the summer recess, I have been unable to attend the Seanad on the advice of my doctor.

"It is unlikely that this situation will change in the short-term. Therefore I feel the best decision for myself, my family and the party going forward is to resign from the Seanad and step back from public life.

Niall O Donnghaile in 2018Niall O Donnghaile in 2018
""It has been a great pleasure over the course of many years to first of all serve the people of the Short Strand as a councillor, the people of Belfast as Mayor and latterly giving a voice to those in the north in the Seanad.

"But the time is now right for me to step aside from this public role.

"I want to thank those who have supported me over the years and to my family and friends.”

