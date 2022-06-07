Spain tragedy: Grieving parents of Corey Aughey (6) overwhelmed by the 'volume of messages of condolences from right across the community'

Colin and Leanne Aughey, from the Shankill area of Belfast, issued the statement after their son's death whilst on holiday in Spain.

They jointly say that "following the tragic death of our beloved son, Corey Aughey, we have been overwhelmed by the immense support provided by the local community".

They add that "the volume of messages of condolences from right across the community has provided us with some comfort in these extremely difficult circumstances".

The statement adds: "We would ask that our family are given the time and space to grieve privately following the death of our beloved son.

"We would also ask that the media refrain from trying to make contact with us as we prepare to bring our son home".

The youngster was involved in a swimming accident last week and ended up in ICU whilst on holiday in Spain.

A fundraising post was started after the swimming accident by family friend Maxine McCullough. At the time she wrote: "We all know our Corey has a lot of support, but for anyone who doesn't Know him he had a tragic accident in Spain in the pool and is currently in ICU in Spain.

"He's most fun loving caring 6 year old boy you'll ever meet we are all just asking if use could donate something to get him home he's still fighting our we Corey bap he's a we warrior".

But sadly the fundraiser post changed with the news of his death.

"We as a family want to let yous know that king Corey has gained his wings," it read.

"The family couldn't off got through it without all your support. We want to thank you from the bottoms off our hearts for all your kind donations.

"Now we have to concentrate on getting him home. Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple of weeks !!!

"King Corey's army ...xXx."..

The fundraiser was continued after his tragic death in a bid to help the family.

So far it has raised almost £ 16,000.

In another social media post, Matt Charlton, writes: "Whilst on holiday, last Thursday, a tragic accident happened with this little 6 year old boy Corey Aughey in one of the hotel pools we are staying at.

"Me and others tried for 30mins to revive him until paramedics arrived.

"But unfortunately it was in vain.

"Much of what has been reported is far from the truth. But that will come out when the parents say it’s time."

He adds: "Sadly Corey gained his wings and I am completely heart broken and distraught that we couldn’t save him.

"All I’m asking is if anyone can help donate, to get Corey back home to Belfast, where he belongs.

"A huge family friend of Corey’s parents has set up the below ‘Go Fund’ page so anything you can donate would be so greatly appreciated.

"As a parent I cannot imagine what the family is going through so please help, if you can and please share as much as you can

"Corey Aughey"

In another social media post, Thomas Mathers wrote: "It is with great sadness to hear the news that wee Corey has passed away. He sadly lost his brave battle.

"Myself & Jennys deepest sympathies to Colin & Leanne Aughey and our friends in the Aughey family & wider family circle at this sad sad time.

"With the Angels I'll be singing

"Up in heaven up above"

"Rest In Peace Wee Bear."

A post from 'Pride of Ardoyne on parade' says: "The Officers and Members of the Pride of Ardoyne FB are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of wee Corey after a tragic accident on holiday.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go to Colin and Leanne Aughey and the wider family circles.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus."

And former DUP MLA William Humphrey posted: "What awful news. A real tragedy.

"May God bless and sustain the Aughey family in the days ahead."

Meanwhile, another post from 'Immanuel, Church of Ireland, Ardoyne' says: "This evening the leaders of the 45th Belfast Scout Group which meets in Immanuel received the heart breaking news that Corey, a much loved member of the Beaver Section passed away following a tragic accident.

"Please keep the Aughey family in your thoughts and prayers during this very sad and difficult time."