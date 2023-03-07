Vicky Hogg from Specsavers Coleraine is joined by Johnny Warke from Warkes Movement Clinic and Chloé Freeman-Wallace from No.7 Beauty to launch the first ever Health and Wellbeing Fair at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, March 11.

The Fair, which is free of charge for all to attend, will see the local Specsavers team provide eye and hear care services, screening and advice alongside some of Coleraine’s top wellbeing businesses, from physio and meditation to massages and facials.

Specsavers Coleraine has partnered with No.7 Beauty, Macmillan Cancer Support, Cristal Day Spa, Millburn Complementary Therapy, Age Concern, Alzheimer’s Society, Diabetes UK, Warkes Movement Clinic and Cancer Focus, amongst others, to provide better access to wider health and wellbeing services and advice at an unsettling time for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Ball, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Coleraine said: “There have been many changes to the way healthcare is provided and what services are available from GP practices, which can be confusing, but it is essential the local community know where they can find services they may not realise are available to them.

“For example, most GP practices no longer offer wax removal when it comes to ear health, however our hearcare clinicians are fully trained in this procedure, and we have added three more wax removal clinics per week at Specsavers Coleraine.

“Generally, with the cost of living crisis and the many day to day stresses and strains we all experience, we were keen to bring a free and accessible day of health and wellbeing to the town and ensure our local residents know they have this abundance of local care experts in the town.”