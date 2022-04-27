Specsavers Omagh makes £400,000 investment in store relocation

To mark its 15th anniversary in the town, Specsavers Omagh has relocated to a prime retail unit at the Showgrounds Retail Park.

The relocation comes after a £400,000 investment, highlighting the commitment to the local area and to the customers that will benefit from an enhanced experience and extensive facilities.

Since opening in 2007 with seven members of staff, the team has grown to 17. The move will also see the creation of six new roles, including optical assistants, optometrist and call centre staff. There are three members of the team who are celebrating having been there when the doors to the former location proudly opened those years ago, including store manager and qualified dispensing optician Aileen McMahon who began her career as an optical assistant.

Store director and optometrist, Donna Harbison with Emma Finn, director and optician

The new-look Specsavers store has four test rooms which are fully fitted with the latest in optical testing technology, and includes a hospital-grade OCT machine. There is also a dedicated hear care room with hearing booth for audiology testing. This will enable the store to host additional clinics to meet patient demand.

Store director and optometrist, Donna Harbison, said: “We are proud to be marking 15 years of Specsavers in Omagh by officially launching our new-look store at the Showgrounds Retail Park. This move has been a significant step for our team, and we are delighted that we will be growing further with the recruitment of six new members.

“We are increasing our clinic capacity and also the services offered in store with our dedicated hear care room. We have always prided ourselves upon using exceptional technologies and through this investment have continued that commitment to testing our patients with the best available.”

The store will host an official launch party for all customers and friends on Saturday, April 30, from 1-3pm, with special guests including Ireland and Ulster Rugby star Jacob Stockdale.

Emma Finn, director and optician, added: “Our customers in Omagh have always supported us, and we are looking forward to seeing them as we celebrate our anniversary in the town and the official launch of our new store. It was a great source of pride for us to be able to serve the local community as we remained open as a point of primary care throughout the pandemic. Our move, the investment involved and the facilities available at our new store will ensure we continue to provide the best possible service to our customers.”

Emma and Donna are also directors of the Specsavers store at Strabane Retail Park.