SPAR NI has partnered with charity Marie Curie for the past six years, and is making it even easier to support the Great Daffodil Appeal with the return of their Buy a Bunch to Give a Bunch initiative in-store.

For every bunch of daffodils purchased in-store until March 26, 20p will be donated to Marie Curie and this year, £1 from the purchase of SPAR’s luxury Mother’s Day bouquets will also be donated to the charity.

In addition to this, stores will also be holding in-store fundraisers and selling Marie Curie daffodil pins.

Anne Hannon, Marie Curie Partnership Manager with Laura Thompson, Corporate Marketing Manager at Henderson Group and Stephanie Biggerstaff, Health Care Assistant at Marie Curie

Daffodils in March are a timely reminder of what Marie Curie’s iconic floral symbol means to many who not only rely on the care provided by the charity, but to those who volunteer and work for Marie Curie too.

Marie Curie provides vital end of life care to 2,500 people across Northern Ireland every year, in hospitals, hospices and patients’ homes.

Anne Hannon, Marie Curie partnership manager, outlined how donations and support like this is fundamental to the charity: “A £20 donation pays for one hour of expert nursing care for someone living with terminal illness, in the comfort of their own home and to the patient, this care is priceless.

“The Great Daffodil Appeal is a timely reminder of the change of seasons and encourages us to take a moment and remember those we have lost over the years. Not only are we encouraging support of the campaign throughout March, but we also want you to wear your daffodil throughout the month of March to help us spread awareness of the appeal and what our organisation does to help those in our community.”

During the Great Daffodil Appeal, on March 23, Marie Curie is holding the third National Day of Reflection, marking it with a minute’s silence to encourage people to come together, take time to connect and remember loved ones, as well as showing support to those who are grieving.

Trevor Neilly, a current patient at Marie Curie’s Belfast Hospice offered his support for the appeal as the hospice marked the beginning of the Great Daffodil Appeal at the start of the month: “Marie Curie really is such a worthwhile cause to support, I couldn’t recommend it more highly. It’s a service that you don’t really think about until you or someone in your family needs it.”

Speaking of the Belfast Hospice, Trevor said, “This is an amazing place; the care, the nurses and the doctors are all great, I couldn’t be happier with my care. I will be donating to Marie Curie myself as I think it’s a great service.”

Trevor, who is 71 years old, lost his wife Margaret 10 years ago, just two weeks after her cancer diagnosis. Trevor has now been living with cancer for four years and has received respite care and pain management from the Marie Cure Hospice. He hopes to return home soon.

Daffodils and pins are available at SPAR NI now and Buy a Bunch to Give a Bunch runs until March 26.