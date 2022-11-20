Dr Alan Stout said practices are “in real trouble” and warned that many more will be forces to close if the situation is not urgently addressed.

The head of the BMA’s GP committee in Northern Ireland said his members want to implement solutions to the crisis without delay, which would help both patients and the wider system, but said they “are struggling to get changes implemented”.

Speaking at the Local Medical Committee of the BMA conference on Saturday, Dr Stout said a number of suggestions have been put forward to decision-makers in an effort to relieve some of the pressures on GPs.

Describing the situation as a “complete disgrace,” he said the proposals include a cost-neutral contract freeze, funding GP indemnity costs to bring GPs in NI in line with counterparts in the rest of the UK and a full roll out of multi-disciplinary teams across Northern Ireland.

“It is getting harder and harder to identify any central help whatsoever and are now left without any sort of political accountability or leadership,” he said.

"It is a complete disgrace, with us left feeling like we are carrying all of the responsibility and the accountability for a failing system.

“We know patients are frustrated and upset; and we know they deserve a better service, but we are genuinely doing our very best. We cannot continue to be blamed for issues in the wider health system that always end up back at our door.

“We are in real trouble. We don’t have the GP’s, we don’t have the staff, we don’t have the funding. Demand is huge and costs are going through the roof. We have practices closing left right and centre.

“I never expected part of my job as committee chair to have some of our really good and experienced GPs on the phone in tears; simply feeling that they were not able to carry on.”

Dr Stout added: “In practice we do more than our best every single day, but we all are burnt out and need help.

“The only ones that can help now are ourselves. I am forever the optimist and the only people that give me confidence right now are the people in this room and the GPs and their teams across Northern Ireland who are keeping going in the face of immense challenges.”

Dr Stout’s warning follows news that one of Northern Ireland's largest GP practices is at risk of closure.

It emerged in recent days that Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea has handed its contract back to the Department of Health.

It is hoped that a new service provider will take over the GP practice with Western Trust one possible option.

In the meantime, patients do not need to take any action and the department has said it will keep them informed of any developments.