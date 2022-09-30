BBC NI Newsline anchor and sports presenter, Stephen Watson, joined Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund and mascot Bella to celebrate 50 years at the Royal Victoria Hospital children’s Renal department.

Meeting children who have kidney disease and some who have gone through transplant surgery, and their parents, Stephen gave them some insights into his recent kidney transplant journey.

Stephen said: “I was delighted to join NIKRF in celebrating their 50th anniversary with a visit to the Children’s Hospital. It was very humbling to meet brave young children Emma and Tatiana who have undergone transplant surgery, and also Ollie who is still waiting for a new kidney.

BBC NI Newsline anchor and sports presenter, Stephen Watson, joined Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund NI and mascot Bella to celebrate 50 years at the Royal Victoria Hospital children’s Renal department

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NIKRF is Northern Ireland’s longest running transplant charity and I would like to say a huge thank you to the team for everything they have done for transplantation, raising awareness and raising money for vital research.”

Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) is the leading voluntary organisation raising funds for life saving research into the causes and possible cures for kidney disease in the province. The charity also promotes organ donation and fully supports the new Opt Out legislation becoming law in Spring 2023.

Chair, Susan Kee comments: “We were delighted to have Stephen come along to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. This was the final stop on our Kidney Road Show around all the dialysis units in Northern Ireland raising awareness and raising money to fund lifesaving research into this debilitating disease.

Many people are unaware that kidney disease can affect anyone, including babies and children. NIKRF member Sean Brown, who was a child patient at the RBHSC with kidney disease, also attended. He received his kidney transplant when he was 8 years old. Thirty three years later it is still going strong. It was great to give hope to all the kids and their parents in lighting the way for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund is the only charity in Northern Ireland to raise money for research into the causes, prevention and possible cures for people affected by kidney disease.

NIKRF have spent the last 50 years investing in excellent research projects with local scientists and doctors. This has contributed enormously to the quality of renal services in Northern Ireland and further afield.

The charity was founded in 1971 in Waringstown by the late Walter and Josephine Kerr MBE.

Since the organisation’s inception over 2,400 kidney transplants have been successfully achieved and NIKRF has funded over 100 doctors, nurses and scientists with £10 million raised to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your kidneys and how they work

The kidneys are located just below the rib cage, one on each side of the spine and are as important to your health as your heart or lungs.

Their main function is to remove waste products and excess fluids from the body through urine.

The kidneys are responsible for maintaining overall fluid balance; regulating and filtering minerals from blood; filtering waste materials from food, medications, and toxic substances; and creating hormones that help produce red blood cells, promote bone health, and regulate blood pressure.