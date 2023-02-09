Stormont leaders told they could implement Daithi’s Law in one Assembly sitting

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told politicians in a letter that they could progress the legislation in a single Assembly sitting by electing a Speaker, and without the need to nominate a First and deputy First Minister.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved at Stormont due to the political stalemate. The legislation is due to be named Daithi's Law, after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, from Belfast, who is on the organ transplant waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Mr Heaton-Harris told Daithi's family that it would take too long for the Government to intervene and pass the laws at Westminster. In the letter to political leaders, seen by the PA news agency, the Cabinet minister said the parties "have it within your power to recall the Assembly and have this legislation in place in a matter of days".

Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast

He added: "This would only require MLAs to work together to elect a Speaker, not necessarily nominate a First and deputy First Minister - although, as I have always made clear, I hope that you would be able to do this too. "With a Speaker elected, MLAs could then affirm the regulations, which would allow the Department of Health to implement the necessary changes."

Mr Heaton-Harris then set out the steps which would allow the process to take place in one sitting of the Assembly, including the suspension of the need for scrutiny by a committee. He said there would be an "optional additional motion to establish the Business Committee, enabling further Assembly business to be scheduled".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heaton-Harris continued: "This would be the quickest, most straightforward path to progressing this important legislation that Daithi and his family have campaigned so tirelessly for, than for me to bring forward primary legislation in the UK Parliament, which, as you know, would be a long and arduous process.

"Resuming business in the Assembly would also demonstrate to voters in Northern Ireland that MLAs are ready to get back to work, to address the issues that people are facing and allow for greater debate and scrutiny.

"It remains my priority to see the restoration of fully functioning devolved institutions, operating on a sustainable basis. "However, if MLAs could simply work together to elect an Assembly Speaker, that would be sufficient to progress these important, life-saving measures."

It was announced this week that Daithi, who has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018, has been flown to England for a cardiac procedure. His family campaigned for the law on organ donation to be changed to an opt-out system to help increase the number of donors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad