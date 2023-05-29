News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Strategy urgently needed to fix maternity services crisis in Northern Ireland: RCM

​Northern Ireland urgently needs a strategy to fix a growing crisis in maternity services, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has said.
By Mark Rainey
Published 30th May 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read
Royal College of MidwivesRoyal College of Midwives
Royal College of Midwives

The representative body’s warning comes as it publishes a report on the province’s maternity provision, which is being launched as Stormont today (Tuesday).

According to the RCM, the situation “has gone beyond urgent and is now critical”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The details the “mounting challenges for maternity services as the demographics of women needing care is changing rapidly”.

RCM Director for Northern Ireland, Karen Murray, said: “Services are coping because of the incredible efforts of staff, who go above and beyond on a daily basis, often to the detriment of their mental and physical health, but this is not sustainable.

Most Popular

"We are seeing far more complicated pregnancies, and this is increasing the demands on midwives and their colleagues.

"They want to ensure these women get the best possible support, advice and care. That is proving more and more difficult without the resources to back them up. We need more investment and more midwives to deliver the services women expect and deserve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Murray said the recent rise in the number of student midwives is one positive that “must be sustained,” and added: “Any fall in student midwife numbers will have a negative impact on the care for women and the wellbeing of staff.

"It is also essential that we focus on retaining the midwives that we have by ensuring that they are paid fairly and have opportunities to work in sustainable ways and to develop their career.”

The report also shows that there are increasing numbers of women being cared for by Northern Ireland maternity services with additional health needs.

More than one in four pregnant women in NI are now obese and less than half have a weight in the healthy range. They are also much more likely to have been diagnosed with diabetes than a decade ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite a drop in the birthrate over recent years, all these factors have significantly increased and “complicated the workload of midwives, and increased pressures on maternity services,” the RCM said.

Related topics:Northern Ireland