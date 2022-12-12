Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland had warned last week of a shortage in supplies of penicillin and amoxycillin – two medicines used to treat the contagious and potentially dangerous Strep A bacteria that has been linked with the deaths of a number of children across the UK.

The organisation’s chief executive, Gerard Greene, said the shortage was down to deeper lying problems with how pharmacies are funded by health authorities in Northern Ireland alongside what he described as a “run” on medicines needed to treat Strep A infections.

The Department of Health at Stormont had admitted “local level supply issues” last week but has now insisted more deliveries are on their way to pharmacies and wholesalers.

A pharmacy staff member puts in order medications in drawers and shelves

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for the Department said: “Supplies of antibiotics for the treatment of Group A Streptococcus infection have seen a surge in demand over recent days and may be in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies, particularly penicillin preparations.

“Supplies remain readily available from manufacturers.”

The spokesperson continued: “Deliveries into wholesalers and pharmacies are being expedited and are expected in the coming days. These should help alleviate localised pressures.

“Where antibiotic therapy is required for the treatment of suspected Group A Streptococcus infection, prescribers and local pharmacy teams are working together to assess availability of antibiotics locally, and to order antibiotic stocks as appropriate in line with patient demand, ensuring that excessive quantities are not ordered to avoid putting more pressure on the supply chain.”

Meanwhile, a senior pharmacist has warned that some are being forced to pay £11 for a course of antibiotics after a spike in demand.

Reena Barai, community pharmacist contractor and board member of the National Pharmacy Association, said staff “are very frustrated” by a shortage of drugs and were being forced to pay inflated prices for antibiotics, which normally cost £2.

