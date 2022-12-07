In a Public Health Agency briefing yesterday, Dr Joanne McClean, director of public health, said the current surge in Strep A across the UK is not usual.

"What is unusual about this is that it is slightly out of season,” she added.

Normally it circulates in the early spring but now it is circulating out of season in the winter, when other viruses are circulating at the same time.

Dr Philip Veal. Consultant in Health Protection, explained some theories for the rise of Strep A at this time.

"One of the most likely theories that is being considered is about circulation of other viruses," she said.

Getting Strep A plus another virus at the same time "may slightly increase your risk of developing severe disease" she added.

They are keen for adults and children to get their flu vaccines to minimise the risk of this.

Dr Philip Veale, a consultant in health protection, added two other theories for the surge.

"It may be a product of a change in social mixing patterns," he said.

"As we will all be aware over recent years we have had much less social mixing than ever seen and are moving back into high levels of social mixing.

"That may give more opportunity for Group A Strep to transmit because it is spread through respiratory droplets through coughing, sneezing, and touch.

"Another theory is that it may reflect changes in children and adults – but particularly children's natural immunity coming out of two years of relative isolation.

"The immune system is stimulated and grows and develops through exposure through a range of viruses and infections and we now have a cohort of children that have been exposed to less infections than would be the norm.

"There is a scientific theory that this may lead to a change in how their immune system functions and could be why we are seeing more Group A Strep, scarlet fever and indeed other respiratory infections at this time of year than might be expected."

