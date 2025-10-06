Strike action by Northern Ireland nurses ‘imminent’, executive had “reneged” on its commitment to maintain pay parity for nurses with the rest of the UK RCN warns

Strike action by nurses in Northern Ireland is now "imminent", a union has warned.

Rita Devlin , executive director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in the region, said the powersharing Executive had "reneged" on its commitment to maintain pay parity for nurses with the rest of the UK.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said in May that he had signed off on a pay award in line with the Pay Review Body (PRB) recommendation of a 3.6% pay rise for health workers in Northern Ireland but said the money would have to be found by the powersharing Executive because he is facing a funding shortfall in his department.

The RCN has lodged a formal dispute over the failure to implement this year's pay award for staff.

Finance minister John O'Dowd said last week he had no doubt healthcare workers would receive their pay award.

However, the RCN has said it will now begin the the formal process of balloting members for strike action.

The first step will be consulting the RCN's governing council on Thursday.

In a statement, the RCN said strike action is now "imminent".

Ms Devlin said: "This time last week, we held out hope that the Northern Ireland Executive would finally act to resolve this crisis.

"Instead, we are once again out of pay parity with our UK colleagues.

" The Northern Ireland Executive has reneged on its commitment to maintaining pay parity for nurses.

"It is not unreasonable to expect a pay award to be planned and delivered on time but currently, we don't have a commitment or timeline for the payment of the 3.6% uplift which has been paid to our colleagues across the UK.

"It is nothing short of shameful that it is our own Northern Ireland politicians who are forcing nursing staff in Northern Ireland back onto the picket lines in order to get the pay award that has been recommended, and which they all agreed should be paid."

She added: "This is not an inflation-busting pay uplift, in fact it barely covers the rising cost of living.

"The damage being caused to staff morale over this issue is unquantifiable and I have no doubt this will be reflected in how nursing staff vote in the next election.

"It is very clear to our members that they are not seen as important or valued by those in power when something as simple as a pay award, which they knew was coming, cannot be delivered.

"How can we promote nursing as a respected and rewarding career when our professionals are treated with such disregard year after year?

"I am beyond disappointed, I am angry and disgusted that we have reached this point."